Ram Charan, Allu Arjun congratulate Pawan Kalyan over his win in elections

Hyderabad: It’s celebration time for Pawan Kalyan and his family members as the Jana Sena chief finally made it to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

Pawan Kalyan won the Pithapuram seat in the Kakinada district by defeating seasoned politician Vanga Geetha of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) by a margin of 70,279 votes.

Congratulatory wishes have been pouring in for Pawan ever since the results were announced on Tuesday.

His relatives and popular actors Ram Charan and Allu Arjun also sent their best wishes to Pawan Kalyan.

“A proud day for our family! Congratulations to my @PawanKalyan Garu on his phenomenal win,” Ram Charan wrote on X.

A proud day for our family! Congratulations to my @PawanKalyan Garu on his phenomenal win! — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) June 4, 2024

“Heartiest congratulations to @PawanKalyan garu on this tremendous victory . Your hardwork, dedication and commitment to serve the people for years has always been heart touching . Best wishes for your new journey to serve the people,” Allu Arjun posted on X.

Heartiest congratulations to @PawanKalyan garu on this tremendous victory . Your hardwork, dedication and commitment to serve the people for years has always been heart touching . Best wishes for your new journey to serve the people . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 4, 2024

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana’s uncle Konda Vishweshwar Reddy also won the elections in Telangana.

In a statement, both Ram and Upasana expressed happiness over the victory of their family members in the elections.

“It is great news. We feel very happy that our uncles have emerged victorious, we wish them a tenure of happiness and progress,” they said.

The couple even lauded PM Narendra Modi for his contribution to the nation.

They said, “Modiji has changed India for best, he has brought about so many positive upgrades. He has truly put our country on the map. With his leadership the country is in very able hands, flourishing as an economy. We thank him for all his efforts in making India what it is today.”