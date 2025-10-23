Video: Ram Charan and Upasana set to welcome their second baby

Hyderabad: One of the most-loved couples of Tollywood Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, shared the happy news through a beautiful video from Upasana’s godbharai (baby shower) ceremony, celebrated on the occasion of Diwali.

Upasana Konidela’s pregnancy announcement

The video, posted on Upasana’s Instagram account, featured warm moments with members of the Mega family, including Chiranjeevi and Varun Konidela. Alongside the video, Upasana wrote, “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings.”

Soon after the post, fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section, congratulating the couple and showering blessings on the parents-to-be. Hindustan Times has also confirmed that the video indeed marks Upasana’s pregnancy announcement.

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Klin Kaara, in June 2023. The news of their second pregnancy comes 13 years after their wedding, adding yet another joyful chapter to the Konidela family.