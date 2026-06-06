Ram Charan breaks silence on returning to Bollywood

Zanjeer was the first of many collaborations between Salim–Javed and Bachchan, the trio went on to work in blockbusters such as Deewaar and Sholay

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 6th June 2026 6:20 pm IST
A man with a beard and mustache smiling at the camera in a vibrant, blurred background.
Ram Charan

New Delhi: It was in 2013 that Ram Charan first tried his hand at Bollywood with the remake of the 1973 film “Zanjeer”. He was later seen in a cameo in a song from the 2023 film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”. The superstar has now shared his thoughts on doing Hindi cinema, saying that instead of distinguishing between Hindi and Telugu films, he believes he is doing Indian films.

Ram was seen alongside star Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the Telugu-Hindi bilingual film Zanjeer, where he played the role of ACP Vijay Khanna who swears vengeance on his parents’ killer. In Salman Khan’s “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” he made a brief appearance in the song “Yentamma”.

Asked when do his fans get to see him doing a Hindi film, Ram Charan told IANS: “I don’t know Hindi cinema or Telugu cinema. I’m doing an Indian film. I think let’s keep it that way.”

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“I would like to work with a director from Bombay. I’d like to work with a director from Bengal. I would like to work with a director from Tamil Nadu. I’d like to work with everybody,” said Ram Charan.

It was in the Telugu version of Zanjeer, when Ram Charan had also made his debut as a playback singer with the song “Mumbai Ke Hero”, composed by Chirrantan Bhatt, from the album Thoofan.

Talking about the 1973 film “Zanjeer”, it was directed by Prakash Mehra. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Pran, Ajit Khan, Om Prakash and Bindu.

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Zanjeer was the first of many collaborations between Salim–Javed and Bachchan. The trio went on to work in blockbusters such as Deewaar and Sholay. The film remains an important film in the history of Indian cinema and is regarded as a classic today.

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Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 6th June 2026 6:20 pm IST

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Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later… More »
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