Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s popularity is no longer limited to India. The Telugu superstar continues to enjoy a massive fan following in Japan, and the release of his latest sports drama Peddi has once again proved it.

Two devoted fans from Tokyo recently travelled all the way to Hyderabad to experience the film’s release celebrations and watch it on the big screen.

Fans Travel from Tokyo to Hyderabad

The two fans, identified as Masami and Kris, took a five-day break from work and flew from Tokyo to Hyderabad specially for Peddi. They arrived in the city two days before the film’s release to soak in the festive atmosphere surrounding the movie.

Videos of the duo interacting with local media and fans have gone viral on social media. They were seen expressing their excitement about the film and even singing popular tracks from the movie, including “Rai Rai Raa Raa” and “Masa Masa.”

Ram Charan’s fan base in Japan has been growing steadily for years. His popularity first gained momentum with Magadheera, which attracted a dedicated audience in the country.

Later, films like Rangasthalam and the global blockbuster RRR further strengthened his connection with Japanese movie lovers. Many fans from Japan have previously visited India to attend events and meet the actor.

According to people accompanying the visitors, Masami and Kris had already watched Peddi multiple times and were planning to watch it up to 10 times during their stay in India.

The duo also expressed interest in watching the film in both multiplexes and single-screen theatres to experience the energy of Telugu cinema fans and the unique celebration culture seen during major releases.

Peddi Box Office Performance

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani.

Despite receiving mixed-to-positive reviews, the film has opened strongly at the box office. Trade reports suggest that Peddi has already crossed Rs. 180 crore worldwide within the first few days of release, making it one of the biggest openings in Ram Charan’s career.