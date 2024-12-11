Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s film shoot happening in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana are hard at work on their much-anticipated project, tentatively titled Peddhi. The film, known as RC16 for now, is generating significant buzz, with its first shooting schedule already underway.

After wrapping up promotions for his upcoming film Game Changer, Ram Charan is expected to return to the sets of RC16 for its second schedule soon.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan (Instagram)

In a latest update, the team is currently shooting an important scene in Hyderabad’s posh Jubilee Hills area, reportedly revolving around cricket. While details of the scene remain under wraps, it hints at a unique and engaging storyline.

Rumors are also swirling that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan might play a cameo role in the film. Salman and Ram Charan share a close bond, with the former having previously made a special appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather. Notably, Salman did not charge any fee for his role in Godfather.

RC16 boasts a strong cast, with Janhvi Kapoor starring as a female lead opposite Ram Charan. Interestingly, director Buchi Babu Sana initially wrote the script with Jr. NTR in mind. However, due to scheduling conflicts, the project landed in Ram Charan’s lap, much to fans’ delight.

The film’s pre-production phase reportedly involved meticulous planning, with Buchi Babu investing significant time to perfect every detail. Fans eagerly await further updates as the production progresses.