Ram Charan, Shah Rukh Khan’s movie details go viral

Hyderabad: The news of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan has sparked a lot of excitement in the Indian film industry. The hype and buzz surrounding the film has now reached fever pitch, with recent reports suggesting that Tollywood superstar Ram Charan may join the cast. This would be the first time that the two powerhouses of Indian cinema would be sharing screen space.

This excitement all began when the producers of Jawan first approached these two actors, Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun, for the role in the movie. Both actors declined the role due to prior commitments.

But now the spotlight has shifted to Ram Charan, the talented and versatile actor. Fans are excited to see him in another blockbuster after seeing him in films such as Rangasthalam and RRR.

Jawan, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee, is already making waves with its talented star-studded cast, which includes the stunning Nayanthara and the talented Vijay Sethupathi. And now, with the possibility of Ram Charan joining the team, fans all over the country are eagerly awaiting more information.

While Ram Charan is currently promoting RRR for the Oscars in the United States, fans can’t wait to hear about his interaction with Jawan’s makers when he returns to India.

On work front, Ram Charan is working on RC15 with Shankar, and he will also make a cameo in Salman Khan‘s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more information on this highly anticipated film!