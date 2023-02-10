Ram Charan supports young cancer patient in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Ram Charan is once again capturing the hearts of many with his kind gesture towards a young fan.

A young admirer, who was undergoing treatment for cancer in Hyderabad, had expressed a desire to meet his favorite actor, Ram Charan. In response, the Make-a-Wish Foundation stepped up to fulfill the child’s wish and arranged for a special and memorable meeting between the two.

On February 9, executive producer Siva Cherry shared a series of photos on Twitter showing Ram Charan interacting with his nine-year-old fan Ravula Mani Kushal at Sparsh hospice Hospital.

Ram Charan spent quality time with the child and also bought him a gift. He provided emotional support and instilled a sense of hope in the child’s life, giving them the strength to continue their fight against illness. In addition, Ram Charan also met the child’s parents, offering them comfort and encouragement during their difficult journey.

Through #MakeaWishFoundation our #ManOfMasses Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan garu met a 9yr old kid ailing from cancer. The kid’s wish of meeting his favourite star was fulfilled with the actor spending quality time with him. #ManOfMassesRamCharan #Ramcharan pic.twitter.com/vAPMAl9VdV — SivaCherry (@sivacherry9) February 9, 2023

Ram Charan’s visit to the hospital not only brought a smile to the child’s face but also touched the hearts of many who were moved by his kindness and generosity.

On the professional front, Ram Charan was last seen in the highly acclaimed film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. He will be next seen in the film RC15, opposite Kiara Advani, which is directed by S. Shankar. The title and release date of the film have not been announced yet.