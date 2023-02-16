Ram Charan takes break from acting, here’s why

Hyderabad: Ram Charan, known for his roles in blockbuster films such as ‘Magadheera’, ‘Rangasthalam’, and ‘RRR’, is said to be currently taking a break from his hectic schedule. Charan is exploring new routes and opportunities while his latest film with director Shankar is on hold for a month.

The reason for him being idle for a month is said to be that Shankar began shooting for his next film, the sequel movie to Bharateeyudu, which is called Indian 2 and stars Kamal Haasan. Shankar will be working on ‘Indian 2’ for more than a month this time.

The actor might attend the upcoming 94th Oscar Awards ceremony during his break, which will be one of the most important events as the Tollywood-renowned film RRR is also on the Oscar list.

Yesterday, Ram Charan was seen meeting the director Buchi Babu, best known for his hit film “Uppena.” According to reports, the two will discuss the possibility of collaborating on a new project. This is exciting news for both the actor’s and the director’s fans.

While no official announcement has been made, speculation is rife that the actor is considering a new project. If this is true, it will be fantastic news for his fans, who have been waiting for his next release with bated breath.

It’s also worth noting that Ram Charan will have no releases in 2023, so his fans will have to wait a little longer to see him on the big screen. However, given his impressive track record and the recent break that has allowed him to explore new projects and collaborations, it’s safe to say that the actor will be back with a bang.



