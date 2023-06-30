Ram Charan, Upasana’s newborn’s naming ceremony in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Tollywood superstar Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana recently welcomed their first child into the world. The proud parents, who have been on cloud nine since the arrival of their bundle of joy on June 20, are hosting a grand naming ceremony in Hyderabad today.

Upasana shared exclusive glimpses of the lavish celebrations on her Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into the special day. Arrangements are being made at their Hyderabad residence and the decoration has gold-white theme. The ceremony will be attended by close friends and family.

The cradle ceremony is also expected to take place today itself. Publicist duo Vamsi and Shekhar took to Twitter to confirm the same. The couple had already chosen a name for their daughter and are expected to announce officially soon. Fans can’t wait!