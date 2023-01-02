Ram Charan, Vivek Agnihotri join hands for a film, details inside

Hyderabad: Mega-power star Ram Charan has been the talk of the town for his both personal and professional life. The actor has received numerous applauds for his most recent film RRR which was helmed by SS Rajamouli, post which he got the tag of a global celebrity. This Tollywood actor is enjoying his personal life to the fullest too as he gears up to become a father soon.

We have an exciting update on his upcoming project. Speculations are rife that Ram Charan is gearing up to collaborate with the most controversial director of recent times, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Yes, the director who has been in the news for directing the film The Kashmir Files is now going to direct Ram Charan for his next project, as per rumours floating in the industry.

These speculations started doing rounds after an unknown person tweeted about the actor’s new film and tagged Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. In response to the tweet, the filmmaker replied, saying, “Please bless us,” which has left everyone curious.

Please bless us. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ https://t.co/5Myb3lGeSD — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 1, 2023

As such, as of now, there is no conformation regarding this information from both sides; let’s wait and see for further information.

On the work front, Ram Charan is currently working on his upcoming project with director Shankar and is also in talks with director Sukumar for his next project. Vivek, on the other hand, is currently working on his new film ‘Delhi Files’.



