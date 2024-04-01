Ram Charan, wife Upasana celebrate Easter in Thailand

Bangkok: Power couple Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are currently vacationing in Thailand.

The official Instagram account for their pet Rhyme shared a picture wishing fans a Happy Easter and writing, “Happy Easter Sunday, adults only pic! Ok!” In the image, Upasana and Ram can be seen posing with their other friends.

Recently, Ram Charan celebrated his 39th birthday. On his birthday, he offered prayers at the Tirupati temple along with his wife Upasana Kamineni and daughter Klin Kaara.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of ‘Game Changer’, which also stars Kiara Advani.

On the occasion of the actor’s birthday, the makers of ‘Game Changer’ treated fans to a fun track ‘Jaragandi’ from the film.

The lyrical video of the song shows Kiara and Ram Charan ruling the dance floor with their dynamic energy. Both are dressed in vibrant traditional outfits. Kiara and Ram dance in a muddy field as they are joined by a host of people.

The film’s story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works. The film’s promotional material also aligns with what’s described by the platform.

The upbeat dance number is sung by singers Daler Mehndi and Sunidhi Chauhan with lyrics by Anantha Sriram. The music for the film has been composed by Thaman S.



Ram and Kiara previously worked together in Boyapati Srinu’s 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. S. Shankar has directed the film.

Ram Charan will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in his 16th film, untitled and referred to as #RC16. The film was recently launched in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony.

The Telugu film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who debuted with the National Award-winning Uppena, will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in the film that also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. A R Rahman will compose the music for the film.

Ram Charan expressed excitement about working with Janhvi Kapoor and said, “Many have longed to see me paired with Janhvi Kapoor, reminiscing about the nostalgia of Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari.”Recently, Ram Charan’s 17th film was also announced.

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Ram updated his fans about his new movie. He confirmed his latest collaboration with his Rangasthalam director Sukumar for a new film