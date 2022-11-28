Ram Charan’s new movie announced

Ram Charan's yet to be untitled movie announced on Monday which is directed by Buchi Babu Sana

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Updated: 28th November 2022 4:18 pm IST
Ram Charan's new movie announced
Ram Charan (IANS)

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Ram Charan, who became a household name across India with the S.S. Rajamouli’s multi-starrer ‘RRR’, will be back with yet another pan-India project.

The as-yet-untitled movie announced on Monday is to be helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, who made his directorial debut with the sensational blockbuster ‘Uppena’.

The young director has readied a powerful script, which has universal appeal to make it a pan-India entertainer, according to unit sources.

Presented by the leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, film will be mounted on a huge scale with a big budget under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, which is ‘Pushpa’ director Sukumar’s company.

This upcoming movie will be Ram Charan’s 16th project since he made his debut with Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Chiruta’ in 2007. He is now busy with his 15th movie being directed by Shankar. Ram Charan is Tollywood Mega Star Chiranjeevi’s son.

The makers of the upcoming movie are still in the process of finalizing the names of the other cast and crew.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button