Ram Charan’s Peddi in its final stretch, to be ‘Wrapped in 6 More Days’

Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s “Peddi” is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Adding to the buzz, the makers shared a candid selfie from the sets featuring Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana on Tuesday.

Dropping an exciting update on social media, the makers revealed that the entire shoot will be wrapped in just 6 more days.

“Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan and @buchibabu_sana from the sets of #Peddi…The entire shoot will be wrapped in 6 more days…Grand release this June (sic),” they wrote.

The project has been raising anticipation with every update. The film’s first single, “Chikiri Chikiri,” managed to generate a massive buzz.

Riding on the momentum, the makers followed up with the second track, “Rai Rai Raa Raa,” which turned out to be a massive success on social media.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, “Peddi” stars Ram Charan in the titular role, along with Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu playing crucial parts.

Backed by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, the makers recently revealed that the film will release in June, with the exact date to be announced soon.

The team is currently focusing on the post-production work for the drama.

Vriddhi Cinemas issued a statement, saying, ” Firstly, thank you all for the wonderful response to our songs and glimpses. We’re truly happy to see the love and excitement for ‘Peddi’. The talkie part of the film is complete, and we only have one song left to be shot. We’ve seen the edit of the film, and we’re extremely happy with the output.”

“With such great content in our hands, we want to present it in the best possible way. For that, we feel it’s important to give our technicians and post-production team a little more time to bring out their best with absolute perfection. It is our duty to give you nothing but the best theatrical experience. So, we’ve decided to push the release of the film to June,” they added.