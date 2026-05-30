Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s much-awaited sports drama Peddi is all set to hit theatres on June 4. While the film is creating strong buzz across Telugu states, discussions about ticket prices and special premiere shows have become a major talking point ahead of its release.

Andhra Pradesh Gets Ticket Hike

The Andhra Pradesh government has officially approved special premiere shows for Peddi on June 3. Tickets for these premiere screenings will be priced at Rs. 600, including GST.

Apart from the premiere shows, the government has also allowed a temporary ticket price increase for the first ten days of the film’s theatrical run. Single-screen theatres can charge an additional Rs. 100 per ticket, while multiplexes can increase prices by Rs. 125. The approval is expected to help the film generate strong opening week collections.

There was initial uncertainty in Telangana after the makers withdrew their petition from the High Court regarding ticket price hikes and special shows. However, according to a latest report by Great Andhra, the team later approached Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and received a positive response.

The report states that Peddi is likely to get paid premiere shows on June 3, similar to Andhra Pradesh, with screenings expected to begin between 7:30 PM and 8:30 PM. The makers have reportedly sought an additional Rs. 600 for premiere shows and Day 1 screenings. Regular ticket hikes for the following days are also expected, although the official government order is still awaited.

With both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana expected to allow premium pricing and special shows, Peddi is set for a strong opening across the Telugu states. The Nizam region remains a key market for Ram Charan, and the expected approvals could provide a major boost to the film’s opening weekend numbers.

About Peddi

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu Sharma, and Boman Irani in key roles.

The sports drama follows the journey of a young man from rural Andhra Pradesh who rises as a crossover athlete competing in multiple sports. With music composed by A.R. Rahman and massive expectations surrounding its release, Peddi is one of the biggest Telugu films of the year.