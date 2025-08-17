Ram Charan’s Zanjeer to Jr NTR’s War 2: Bollywood missteps

Hyderabad: Tollywood cinema became very popular all over India after Baahubali. The film showed that Telugu movies could win hearts across the country. After this, many Tollywood stars wanted to try Bollywood to reach bigger audiences. With huge hype, actors like Prabhas and NTR entered Hindi films hoping to continue their success.

Prabhas and Adipurush Failure

Prabhas worked with Bollywood’s T-Series for Adipurush. But the movie failed badly. Directed by Om Raut, the film was trolled for poor VFX and weak dialogues. Fans felt that Prabhas’s acting was wasted. After this, reports say Prabhas does not want to work with Bollywood directors for now.

NTR in War 2

NTR, who became a global star with RRR, made his Bollywood debut with War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan. The movie was directed by Ayan Mukerji under Yash Raj Films. It was expected to be a big hit, but it struggled at the box office. Fans also disliked NTR’s look and said the director did not use his star power properly.

Ram Charan in Zanjeer

Even before these, Ram Charan tried Bollywood with the remake of Zanjeer in 2013. The film was promoted as his big Hindi debut, but it failed to impress both critics and audiences. Fans felt the movie did not showcase his strengths as an actor. The flop was a major reason why Ram Charan chose not to continue in Bollywood.

These back-to-back failures upset fans. Many are asking Telugu actors to think carefully before signing Bollywood movies. Fans believe that Hindi directors often do not understand how to present Tollywood heroes.