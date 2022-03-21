Ram Gopal Varma ‘HATES’ The Kashmir Files [Video]

Hyderabad: Ram Gopal Varma, who often makes headlines for his controversial opinion, is back in news again. This time for his reaction on the Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial The Kashmir Files which is one of the hottest topic of the nation right now.

For the unversed, the movie is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 90s and is running strong at the box office. The film is garnering mixed response from the audience and critics.

RGV took to his Twitter handle and a shared a video titled ‘I hate Kashmir Files’. In the video, he starts by saying, “For the first time in my entire career, I am reviewing a film. I don’t really review the film’s subject or the controversial content, I want to review it as a filmmaker on how the film has been made.”

He then said, “I hate Kashmir Files because it destroyed whatever I learnt and whatever I thought was right.”

“I can’t re-think how a film should be made. So I hate Kashmir Files, whether it is the director and whether it is the acting styles or it is the way the screenplay was made or various other talents who were present. I hate all of them because it made me and it made most of the filmmakers, maybe all filmmakers I would say lose our identity suddenly and we had to go back to the drawing board with our belief in the drawing board of the film.”

Ram Gopal Varma also added, “At least if I am given a chance to make something like this I don’t believe any of us can come with the conviction with which this film got made. So I hate all the people associated with Kashmir Files but I love Vivek Agnihotri for making this happen”

Check out his full video below.

Responding to RGV’s review, Vivek tweeted, “You hate The Kashmir Files RGV and that’s why I love you.”

So far, many celebrities and politicians have also expressed their views on The Kashmir Files after watching it. Swara Bhasker, Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Gauahar Khan, among others have penned down their thoughts on the movie.