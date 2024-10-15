Ram Gopal Verma’s tweets on Lawrence Bishnoi go viral

Hyderabad: Ram Gopal Varma, known for his bold opinions, has sparked new conversations on social media with his thoughts on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In his latest tweets, he compared the gang’s mindset to the rebellious nature of filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, drawing significant attention.
RGV and Sandeep Vanga’s Bond
Sandeep Vanga, director of well-known movies like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, has expressed admiration for Ram Gopal Varma’s fearless filmmaking. In return, RGV often praises Vanga’s daring storytelling.
He shared a photo with Sandeep, writing, “AN ANIMAL showing AN ANIMAL to another ANIMAL in the ANIMAL PARK of RGV DEN.”
RGV’s Opinion on the Bishnoi Gang
Ram Gopal Varma shared his views on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang following the assassination of Baba Siddique. He described the gang as a new type of underworld with a different structure and way of operating.
According to RGV, Lawrence Bishnoi is not just a gangster but also behaves like a vigilante, following his version of justice.
The Comparison That Sparked Conversations
RGV hinted that both Bishnoi and Vanga share a rebellious attitude. He another tweet he wrote, “LAWRENCE BISHNOI seems to be more of an ANIMAL than
@imvangasandeep‘s #RanbirKapoor.”
RGV’s tweets quickly went viral, with many debating his views. Whether people agree or not, his words have once again ignited discussion, proving that RGV knows how to keep people talking.