Ram Gopal Verma’s tweets on Lawrence Bishnoi go viral

Hyderabad: Ram Gopal Varma, known for his bold opinions, has sparked new conversations on social media with his thoughts on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In his latest tweets, he compared the gang’s mindset to the rebellious nature of filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, drawing significant attention.

LAWRENCE BISHNOI seems to be more of an ANIMAL than @imvangasandeep ‘s #RanbirKapoor 😳😳😳 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 15, 2024

RGV and Sandeep Vanga’s Bond

Sandeep Vanga, director of well-known movies like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, has expressed admiration for Ram Gopal Varma’s fearless filmmaking. In return, RGV often praises Vanga’s daring storytelling.

He shared a photo with Sandeep, writing, “AN ANIMAL showing AN ANIMAL to another ANIMAL in the ANIMAL PARK of RGV DEN.”

An ANIMAL showing an ANIMAL to another ANIMAL in the ANIMAL PARK of RGV DEN pic.twitter.com/9EpPj99mgL — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 15, 2024

RGV’s Opinion on the Bishnoi Gang

Ram Gopal Varma shared his views on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang following the assassination of Baba Siddique. He described the gang as a new type of underworld with a different structure and way of operating.

LAWRENCE BISHNOI was just a 5 YEAR OLD KID when the deer was killed in 1998 and Bishnoi maintained his grudge for 25 years and now at age 30 he says that his LIFE’S GOAL is to kill SALMAN to take REVENGE for KILLING that DEER .. Is this ANIMAL love at its PEAK or GOD playing a… https://t.co/KGiOSojxfT — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 14, 2024

According to RGV, Lawrence Bishnoi is not just a gangster but also behaves like a vigilante, following his version of justice.

The Comparison That Sparked Conversations

RGV hinted that both Bishnoi and Vanga share a rebellious attitude. He another tweet he wrote, “LAWRENCE BISHNOI seems to be more of an ANIMAL than

@imvangasandeep‘s #RanbirKapoor.”

RGV’s tweets quickly went viral, with many debating his views. Whether people agree or not, his words have once again ignited discussion, proving that RGV knows how to keep people talking.