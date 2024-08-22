Ram Madhav’s re-entry into J&K can prove game changer for BJP in Assembly polls

BJP’s stakes are highest in today’s electoral battle ground in J&K.

Photo of Arun Joshi Arun Joshi|   Published: 22nd August 2024 2:59 pm IST
Ram Madhav (File Photo)

Ram Madhav, an old familiar face of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, on his appointment as election in-charge for the Assembly polls 2004 in the Union Territory , has hit the ground from the word go . This is what was expected of him when the BJP president  J P Nadda nominated him and Union Minister  G Kishan Reddy as election in charges . Since Reddy was already in charge of J&K polls , his  nomination as in charge  was no surprise , but Ram Madhav’s entry  into J&K, nearly after five years,  had a little bit of  surprise for those who did not know the role that he had played during the 2014 Assembly polls in the then state of  Jammu and Kashmir and propelling BJP  to  its power-sharing role in  a coalition government with  ideologically poles apart People’s Democratic Party in 2015.

He is a hard core RSS man , committed to its ideology  24×7 and a devoted political strategist. He knows the art of changing the games  in the political landscapes of varying terrains and ideologies without compromising on his parent organization’s  goals .

Three major factors weighed in favour of Ram Madhav  when  he was picked up for the role of election in-charge for one of the critical elections for the party  has had ever faced in Jammu and Kashmir – it is the first election after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A ( August 5, 2019)  which  stripped the erstwhile state of its special status and  exclusive privileges of  its permanent residents , who  now share their domicile certificate with  non-residents , first after  J&K was split into two union territories of Ladakh and J&K, and first in which the BJP has to validate whatever it did in August 2019 .

BJP’s stakes are highest in today’s electoral battle ground in J&K. It is seeking to reflect in the glory of social justice and better integration of J&K with the rest of the country after abrogation of Article 370 , but much has happened since  which has not worked the way it wanted . One of the evidences is that the party did not contest the Lok Sabha elections  in any of the three Kashmir Valley seats , and lost  miserably in Ladakh , which had  elected BJP  to Lok  Sabha since 2014.  Ladakh was part of the erstwhile state of J&K .

The party was running through several dilemmas  after the abrogation of Article 370  and could not anchor itself  in the Valley, despite  the fact the Modi government granted much-awaited Scheduled Tribe status to Pahari-speaking community , which has a substantial population in J&K . It could not convince the people in Valley that abrogation of Article 370 was a historic step for them which opened  numerous opportunities to them . It banked upon the work of the security forces which engendered a new era of  peace with millions of tourists filling  tourist resorts , hotels and houseboats . Kashmir  is overflowing with tourists . But still the party could not summon the courage to field candidates in Lok Sabha elections .

BJP wants to break that jinx  with the help of Ram Madhav . First reason that made BJP to make him look after the party  ahead of Assembly polls is to gain a foothold in the Valley, because winning few seats would establish BJP as one of the parties having its support base in the Valley . Since Ram Madhav knows the ground, much better than the local leadership , he has been sent to J&K. Living up to his reputation of working from the word go, he visited Srinagar in less than 24 hours after his appointment on Wednesday , interacted with his sources, got the  feedback. It is his report that will determine how many candidates the party will field in Kashmir , and to whom all it will extend the support .

Second, is that the party wants to keep RSS in good humour. Ram Madhav is the man who can change the things for BJP in Jammu and Kashmir. RSS and BJP both want the Indian nationalism to gain ground and grow in the union territory . He is a common thread between RSS and BJP.

Third, it tells that how weak the political leadership of the J&K unit of BJP is. The local unit is not working even as a mouthpiece of the achievements of the Modi government vis-à-vis Jammu and Kashmir, which has seen many changes for positives since the abrogation of Article 370 , because they lacked the art of communication and the functionaries  were busy in marginalizing those who came with political capabilities and credibility to the party from other parties. The top leaders also ignored the partymen who had been  tirelessly and selflessly working for the party .. Ram Madhav’s reentry is expected to change all this.

