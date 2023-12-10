Ram mandir made possible after ‘500 yrs of struggle’: RSS’ Hosabale

New Delhi: Lord Shri Ram will return to his magnificent temple built at his birthplace in Ayodhya on January 22 next year and then in the “minds and hearts” of the people after 500 years of struggle, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Saturday.

Addressing a book launch event here, Hosabale said that there has always been a struggle for the restoration of religion, and it is sometimes necessary for “creation.”

There was a struggle for ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi’ 72 times, he said, and every generation fought, but never gave up.

People belonging to “every language, class, community and sect” participated in this struggle, he added.

“After 14 years of exile, Lord Shri Ram returned first to his royal palace. As now after 500 years of struggle Lord Ram is returning to the magnificent temple built at his birthplace on January 22. After this Shri Ram will return to the minds and hearts of the people,” the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in a statement quoted Hosabale as saying.

The RSS leader said that the Ram Temple movement spearheaded by the VHP and other right wing organisations was for national integration.

“Ram is auspicious, Ram is inspiration, Ram is faith Ram Temple (in Ayodhya) is not just another temple or a tourist destination but it is a pillar of pilgrimage,” he said.

“Shri Ram’s Ayodhya means renunciation, Ayodhya means democracy, Ayodhya means dignity,” Hosabale added.