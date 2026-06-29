Ram temple donation theft: Ayodhya Bar refuses to defend accused

Ayodhya: The Faizabad Bar Association, Ayodhya, on Monday, June 29, resolved that none of its members would represent the eight accused arrested in the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations, warning that any lawyer violating the decision would face a Rs 5-lakh penalty.

At the Bar Association meeting, lawyers vocally demanded that Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao, all associated with the management of the temple (but not mentioned as accused in the FIR), “must leave” Ayodhya.

Ayodhya Bar association serves ultimatum to Champat & co.



"Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao must leave Ayodhya within 3 days or be sent to jail. If that does not happen, we will completely jam Ayodhya."



The Bar Association has said that no lawyer will fight the case… pic.twitter.com/k3389228XG — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 29, 2026

The lawyers warned that if the trio did not leave within three days, the entire city of Ayodhya would be blockaded and no one would be allowed to enter.

The Bar had taken a similar decision in 2005, following a terrorist attack at the then makeshift Ram temple, when lawyers decided not to defend the accused.

The decision was taken at the association’s general body meeting after lawyers on Sunday indicated they were unlikely to defend the accused, saying their sentiments had been hurt by the alleged theft of temple offerings.

Bar Association secretary Shailendra Jaiswal said, “The sentiments of all of us have been hurt by the theft of temple offerings. The lawyers of Faizabad have agreed not to plead on behalf of the arrested accused.”

According to the resolution passed by the Bar Association, any advocate appearing on behalf of the accused would be liable to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

The eight accused — Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav — were associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram Temple.

Also Read SC refuses urgent hearing in Ram temple donation row

They were arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement and were remanded to judicial custody till June 29.

On Sunday, police teams also conducted simultaneous searches at the residences of all eight accused as part of the ongoing investigation.