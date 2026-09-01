Ram Temple funds row: Hearing of accused’s wife deferred by ADA

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has deferred to September 7 the hearing on a notice issued to Supriya Mishra, wife of Lavkush Mishra — an accused in the alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement case — over construction of a house in Banipur-Sohawal, an official said on Monday.

The ADA had issued a show-cause notice to Supriya over construction of a two-storey house allegedly without its approval. The property was purchased in her name.

The authority first issued the notice on July 3, seeking the approved building plan and other documents. After receiving no response, a final notice was affixed to the structure on July 14, warning that the building could be sealed if the required documents were not produced.

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According to officials, Lavkush purchased a 1,000-square-foot plot in Banipur on October 16 last year in Supriya’s name. The property came under scrutiny during the investigation into the alleged siphoning of donations to the Ram temple.

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Investigators suspect the property may have been purchased using funds allegedly diverted before the arrest of Lavkush. An outsourced employee involved in counting cash donations at the temple, Lavkush was drawing a monthly salary of Rs 15,000. He is currently lodged in jail in connection with the alleged embezzlement case.

Eight people associated with the temple’s donation-counting process were arrested after an FIR was lodged on June 25 following a preliminary report by a state government-constituted Special Investigation Team.

ADA secretary Rajesh Mishra said the building map was not approved by the authority, but Supriya had been allowed to apply for approval.

“We have given her a chance, so she has submitted her application for the approval of the map. We are waiting for no-objection certificates from different departments. The next hearing of this case will be on September 7,” Rajesh Mishra told PTI.

Asked why the authority was taking time to decide the case, Mishra said it was at the trial stage and could take two to three months to reach a decision.

Senior BJP leader from Ayodhya Rajneesh Singh alleged that the ADA was “hesitating” to act against the accused’s wife.

“The Ayodhya Development Authority has been harassing the common people of Ayodhya by bulldozing their houses and shops, but it is hesitating in taking action against the Ram temple accused. This clearly shows that top officials of ADA are under pressure from some influential people,” Singh said.

“The ADA should either say that the building of Lavkush Mishra’s wife is legal, or else that illegal building, which has been allegedly built with money stolen from Ram Mandir, should be razed to the ground immediately,” Singh said.