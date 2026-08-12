Ram temple wasn’t state subject when BJP gained from it: Priyanka

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, August 12, said the government is refusing to answer questions on the alleged Ram temple donation theft in Parliament, calling it a state subject, but the BJP did not hesitate in deriving political mileage from the temple before the Lok Sabha polls.

Asked about the continuing logjam in Parliament with the Monsoon Session coming to an end, she said, “It shows that the government does not feel responsible towards the people because this is the forum at which they have to answer questions, they have to give a statement.”

“There was a huge demonstration; the youth of the nation came out not just in Delhi but all over the country. They were beaten, tear-gassed, shot at with pellet guns. In Bihar, an AK-47 was used on protesters. The government doesn’t feel they owe an answer; they don’t even owe a statement as to how that happened. Who ordered it?” she told reporters in the Parliament House Complex.

Talking about the embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple, the Congress general secretary said donations had come in from the whole country.

“People gave donations for their faith. Poor people gave donations as they were told that it is for the temple. People have faith in Lord Ram not just in the country but elsewhere in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. You are saying that it is a state subject.

“When you had to run a campaign and take political mileage out of it before polls, it was not a state subject. Now it has become a state subject,” she said, attacking the BJP.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Temple. He is not the prime minister of a state but of the country. People from all over the country came (for the inauguration). Now they say it is a state subject and they will not answer (in Parliament). The donations have vanished. What is this?” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Earlier, asked about who was responsible for the Parliament logjam, she said, “Who do you think is responsible for this? Are you (Home Minister Amit Shah) not answerable to the people when you lathi-charge students and use pellet guns against them, and use AK-47 on them in Bihar? Should we sit quietly like you all (the media)?”

The INDIA bloc has vowed to corner the government on the twin issues of Ram temple donation theft and police action against young protesters.

They have been protesting for more than three weeks, demanding Shah’s presence in the House and a statement from him.