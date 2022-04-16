Ram wasn’t God but character in story: Former Bihar CM Manjhi

I don't believe in Ram, says Manjhi

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 16th April 2022 8:55 am IST
Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. (File Photo)

Jamui: Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday said that Lord Ram was not a God but a mere character created by Tulsidas and Valmiki to convey their thoughts.

His remarks came while addressing a public meeting in Bihar’s Jamui.

“I want to say to the people. I don’t believe in Ram. Ram wasn’t a God. Tulsidas-Valmiki created this character to say what they had to,” he said.

Manjhi further said that the two saints created the ‘kavya’ and ‘mahakavya’ with the “character of Ram and the former chief minister reveres to the saints but not Ram.

“They created ‘kavya’ and ‘mahakavya’ with this character. It states a lot of good things and we revere that. I revere Tulsidas-Valmiki but not Ram,” Manjhi said.

