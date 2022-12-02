Ramakrishna Mission school refuses to adhere to Bengal govt's blue-white dress code for students.

Kolkata: A school in West Bengal managed by the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission- Belur Math founded by Swami Vivekananda has refused to adhere to the directive of the state education department making it mandatory for all schools to follow a dress-code combination of blue and white.

Instead, the said school — Ramakrishna Mission Vidyabhaban in West Midnapore district –has decided to stick to its traditional school uniform which has three separate patterns depending on the classes.

Swami Jayeshananda, the headmaster of the Ramakrishna Mission Vidyabhaban, confirmed that recently the school authorities got a communication from the state education department initiating about the new directives to follow the new school uniform code of white and blue combination. Accordingly, he added, the school authorities sought the suggestion of the headquarter of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission- Belur Math at Howrah district of West Bengal.

However, the Math and Mission headquarter confirmed to the school authorities that the directive of the state education department on the new school uniform code cannot be adhered to and the school will continue with its traditional uniform code.

As per records, Ramakrishna Mission Vidyabhaban has three sets of school uniforms. From Class 5 to 8, the uniform is white shorts and a full-sleeved sky-blue shirt. For Class 9 to 10, the uniform is while trouser and full-sleeved sky-blue shirt. For Class 11 to 12, the uniform is black trouser and full-sleeved sky-blue shirt. During winter, the addition will be navy blue sweaters. Black shoes, black belt and navy-blue socks are common for all standards and it is mandatory for all students to display the school badge on the chest.

However, till the report was filed there was no reaction from the state education department on this count.

However, as per the directive of the state education department, the new uniform code will be a combination of blue and white with “Biswa Bangla” logo on the pocket.

There had been objections from a number of school authorities, students and guardians about this new uniform model for all schools.

