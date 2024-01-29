Ramappa Temple a UN heritage site because of PM Modi: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The proposal to consider Ramappa Temple as a ‘Unesco World Heritage Site’ faced many rejections until PM Modi personally persuaded the World Heritage Committee, Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

He was speaking at Osmania University during the inaugural session of light and sound show, narrated by renowned voice artist Sai Kumar. The event took place at 106-year-old Osmania University College Heritage building.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally phoned members of the World Heritage Committee (WHC), who were initially against recognising Ramappa Temple as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. “It was only after the Prime Minister’s personal request that the Telugu states now have a World Heritage Site,” he stated.

The 13th century Ramappa Temple, also recognised as the Rudreswara Temple, is an exquisite Kakatiya-style Hindu temple. Situated in Mulugu district, the temple is positioned 66 km from Warangal, and approximately 209 km from Hyderabad.

People throng Osmania University during the inauguration of the light and sound show on Monday, January 29

“The light and sound show, developed at a cost of 12 crores, is designed to commemorate Osmania University’s history. Available to all Hyderabadis every evening, this show will be an open attraction,” the minister said.

He also mentioned the recent inauguration of a similar light and sound show at Golkonda Fort, built by the Kakatiya kingdom, with laser technology and 3D mapping.

The Union minister also inaugurated a synthetic athletic track for university students and approved a swimming pool in a girls’ hostel. “The swimming pool will be ready within a month,” he assured.

Speaking of various tourism development projects, he also mentioned that earlier projects, including MMTS phase-2, were delayed due to BRS-led state government’s lack of coordination.

Thousand Pillar Temple restored

Over the past 40 years, many pillers of the Thousand Pillar Temple (Rudreswara Swamy Temple), constructed by Kakatiya rulers in Hanamakonda, were damaged. “We have sourced the same stones used originally in construction from the Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh to restore the temple’s pillars,” stated G Kishan Reddy.

The restored temple, complete with new pillars, will be inaugurated in February.

Multimedia laser show at Sanjeevaiah Park

The Union minister will also inaugurate a multimedia laser show at Sanjeevaiah Park, near Hussain Sagar Lake this February. Developed using Rs 60 crore sanctioned by the Union government, the show will feature musical fountains and sky-filling lasers, the Union minister revealed.

MMTS expansion to Yadadri

G Kishan Reddy assured that the MMTS Phase-II, sanctioned in 2016-17 at a cost of Rs 3 lakh crore, will be completed soon. The project includes an additional 33-km line from Ghatkesar to Yadadri.

“We faced numerous challenges with these proposals, leading to delays. The state government’s lack of coordination with the Central government compounded these issues. Despite my numerous letters to the former chief minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, the projects were delayed,” Kishan Reddy said.

V-C seeks funds for OU seepage treatment

During the event, Osmania University Vice-Chancellor D Ravinder expressed gratitude for the light and sound show and appealed to the Union minister to assist in addressing water seepage in the Osmania University Heritage building.

“We are thankful for the light and sound show. However, we are currently facing critical issues, like water seepage, which are damaging the building year after year. An estimated Rs 4 crores is needed for the seepage treatment,” he said.