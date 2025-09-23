Ramayana actress Sai Pallavi gets hate for bold beach photos

Hyderabad: Sai Pallavi, the talented actress with a massive fan following, is admired for her natural acting, simplicity, and charm on screen. She has won the hearts of audiences with her roles in films like Premam, Fidaa, Love Story, and Thandel. Known for staying away from glamour-driven roles, Sai Pallavi has built her career on strong performances and an honest screen presence.

And now, Sai Pallavi is hitting headlines again but this time not for right reasons.

The Controversy

Recently, Sai Pallavi and her sister Pooja Kannan went on a beach vacation. Pooja shared pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Beach high, sunkissed @saipallavi.senthamarai.” The sisters were seen enjoying the beach in swimsuits, smiling and relaxing by the shore. These photos quickly went viral and drew criticism from some social media users.

Trolls targeted Sai Pallavi, questioning the difference between her on-screen traditional image and her personal life. One user wrote, “So onscreen traditional Sai Pallavi wears a swim suit in real life.” Another added, “If she wears short dresses at the beach, who will protect Indian culture?”

Fans Defend the Actress

As negativity grew, fans of Sai Pallavi stood firmly by her side. Many pointed out that swimsuits are normal beachwear and that everyone has the right to dress comfortably. A fan commented, “Beach me saree pehen ke ghume kya ?.” Another wrote, “She is always simple and modest in real life. It is her choice, and no one has the right to intrude.”

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Sai Pallavi will be seen as Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. The film will release in two parts, with Part 1 scheduled for Diwali 2026 and Part 2 for Diwali 2027. She is also part of an upcoming film with Junaid Khan.