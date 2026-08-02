Ramayana cast fees: Who is earning the highest amount? 150cr

Hyderabad: Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is already being described as one of Indian cinema’s most expensive projects. While its trailer, VFX and star-studded cast have taken over social media, the actors’ reported salaries are now grabbing attention.

From Ranbir Kapoor’s whopping Rs 150 crore remuneration to Vivek Oberoi reportedly refusing any payment, here’s what the cast members are said to be earning for the two-part epic.

Reported salaries of Ramayana cast

Ranbir Kapoor: Rs 150 crore Yash: Rs 100 crore Sunny Deol: Rs 40 crore Sai Pallavi: Rs 12 crore Ravi Dubey: Rs 2-4 crore Lara Dutta: Rs 3 crore Arun Govil: Rs 2.5 crore Rakul Preet Singh: Rs 1-2 crore

Ranbir, who plays Lord Ram, is reportedly receiving Rs 75 crore for each instalment, taking his total remuneration to Rs 150 crore. The figure has surprised social media users, with some even questioning whether the massive pay cheque is justified.

Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi has reportedly waived his entire fee and requested that the amount be donated to children battling cancer.

However, the makers haven’t officially confirmed any of the reported salaries. Ramayana: Part One is set to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2026, followed by the second instalment in 2027.