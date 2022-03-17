Ramzan 2022: Longest and shortest fasting hours across the globe

With 15 days remaining until the holy month of Ramzan, according to astronomical calculations, it is likely that the holy month will begin on April 2. The actual date is governed by the sighting of the moon, on which the Islamic calendar is based.
In Islam, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and the holy month of fasting. It begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon.
Ramzan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is believed to be the month during which the Qur’an was revealed to Prophet Muhammad.
Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, and abstain from food and drink during this period.
However, the duration of the fasting hours varies, depending on which part of the world you live in. The duration varies anywhere between 11 hours to 20 hours.
Muslims living in Iceland, are expected to fast for longer hours —16 hours and 50 minutes during the holy month.
In countries such as India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and much of the Middle East, Muslims will have to observe 14 to 15 hours of fasting per day.
In countries like New Zealand, Argentina, Brazil and South Africa Muslims will have to fast for a shorter time that could range between 11-12 hours during the month.
Longest and shortest fast times for Ramzan 2022 by countries
Countries with longer fasting hours
|Country
|Duration of the fast
|Iceland
|16 hours and 50 minutes
|Greenland
|16 to 17 hours
|France
|16 to 17 hours
|Poland
|16 to 17 hours
|England
|16 to 17 hours
|Portugal
|15 to 16 hours
|Greece
|15 to 16 hours
|China
|15 to 16 hours
|US
|15 to 16 hours
|Turkey
|15 to 16 hours
|Canada
|15 to 16 hours
|North Korea
|15 to 16 hours
|Japan
|14 to 15 hours
|Pakistan
|14 to 15 hours
|Iran
|14 to 15 hours
|Iraq
|14 to 15 hours
|Syria
|14 to 15 hours
|Palestine
|14 to 15 hours
|India
|14 to 15 hours
|UAE
|14 to 15 hours
|Qatar
|14 to 15 hours
|Saudi Arabia
|14 to 15 hours
Countries with the shortest fasting hours
|Country
|Duration of the fast
|Singapore
|13 to 14 hours
|Malaysia
|13 to 14 hours
|Sudan
|13 to 14 hours
|Thailand
|13 to 14 hours
|Yemen
|13 to 14 hours
|Brazil
|12 to 13 hours
|Zimbabwe
|12 to 13 hours
|Indonesia
|12 to 13 hours
|South Africa
|11 to 12 hours
|Argentina
|11 to 12 hours
|New Zealand
|11 to 12 hours
|Paraguay
|11 to 12 hours
|Uruguay
|11 to 12 hours