The duration of the fasting hours varies, depending on which part of the world you live in.

Ramzan 2022: Longest and shortest fasting hours across the globe
With 15 days remaining until the holy month of Ramzan, according to astronomical calculations, it is likely that the holy month will begin on April 2. The actual date is governed by the sighting of the moon, on which the Islamic calendar is based.

In Islam, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and the holy month of fasting. It begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon.

Ramzan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is believed to be the month during which the Qur’an was revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, and abstain from food and drink during this period.

However, the duration of the fasting hours varies, depending on which part of the world you live in. The duration varies anywhere between 11 hours to 20 hours.

Muslims living in Iceland, are expected to fast for longer hours —16 hours and 50 minutes during the holy month.

In countries such as India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and much of the Middle East, Muslims will have to observe 14 to 15 hours of fasting per day.

In countries like New Zealand, Argentina, Brazil and South Africa Muslims will have to fast for a shorter time that could range between 11-12 hours during the month.

Longest and shortest fast times for Ramzan 2022 by countries

Countries with longer fasting hours

CountryDuration of the fast
Iceland16 hours and 50 minutes
Greenland16 to 17 hours
France16 to 17 hours
Poland16 to 17 hours
England16 to 17 hours
Portugal15 to 16 hours
Greece15 to 16 hours
China15 to 16 hours
US15 to 16 hours
Turkey15 to 16 hours
Canada15 to 16 hours
North Korea15 to 16 hours
Japan14 to 15 hours
Pakistan14 to 15 hours
Iran14 to 15 hours
Iraq14 to 15 hours
Syria14 to 15 hours
Palestine14 to 15 hours
India14 to 15 hours
UAE14 to 15 hours
Qatar14 to 15 hours
Saudi Arabia14 to 15 hours

Countries with the shortest fasting hours

CountryDuration of the fast
Singapore13 to 14 hours
Malaysia13 to 14 hours
Sudan13 to 14 hours
Thailand13 to 14 hours
Yemen13 to 14 hours
Brazil12 to 13 hours
Zimbabwe12 to 13 hours
Indonesia12 to 13 hours
South Africa11 to 12 hours
Argentina11 to 12 hours
New Zealand11 to 12 hours
Paraguay11 to 12 hours
Uruguay11 to 12 hours

