Ramzan 2024: Dubai announces new timings for paid parking, metro, buses

The revised timings for the holy month will commence on the first day of Ramzan, which is expected to start from Monday, March 11.

Published: 10th March 2024 3:26 pm IST
Photo: RTA_Dubai/X

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced new timings for paid parking zones and public transport during the holy month of Ramzan 1445 AH-2024.

The revised timings for the holy month will commence on the first day of Ramzan, which is expected to start from Monday, March 11.

Paid parking

  • Motorists are required to pay parking fees from 8 am to 6 pm, and again from 8 pm to midnight, Monday to Saturday.
  • Tecom charges fees from 8 am to 6 pm and requires parking in multi-level lots at all times.

Public transport

Metro

  • Monday-Thursday: 5 am – midnight
  • Friday: 5 am – 1am (next day)
  • Saturday: 5 am – midnight
  • Sunday: 8 am – midnight

Tram

  • Monday-Saturday: 6 am to 1 am (next day)
  • Sunday: 9 am to 1 am (next day)

Bus

  • Monday-Friday: 4:30 am – 12:30 am (next day)
  • Saturday-Sunday: 6 am – 1 am (next day)

Other transportations

The Water Bus, Abras, Water Taxi, and Dubai Ferry have updated their timings, which can be viewed here.

Published: 10th March 2024 3:26 pm IST

