Ramzan 2024: Saudi Arabia, UAE call for sighting crescent moon on Sun

Riyadh: The countries of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have called on Muslims living in the kingdom to sight the crescent moon of the Ramzan 1445 AH-2024 on Sunday evening, 29th of Shaban corresponding to March 10.

In its announcement on Friday, March 8, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia called on whoever sights the crescent moon of Ramzan whether with the naked eye or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimony.

If Sunday, March 10, is the last day of Shaban, depending on the moon sighting, Ramzan will fall on Monday, March 11, as the Islamic month is 29 or 30 days according to the lunar calendar. But, if it completes 30 days, Ramzan will fall on Tuesday, March 12.

#المحكمة_العليا تدعو إلى تحري رؤية هلال شهر #رمضان مساء بعد غد الأحد التاسع والعشرين من شهر شعبان لهذا العام 1445هـ.https://t.co/vnXNJlhedg#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/izZjGBzwjA — واس العام (@SPAregions) March 8, 2024

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) moon-sighting committee authorities issued a similar call to sight the crescent moon of Ramzan on Sunday evening.

Anyone who sees the crescent should contact 02-6921166, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

What is Ramzan?

In Islam, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar— a lunar calendar consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Zul-Hijjah.

Ramzan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is believed to be the month during which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset and abstain from food and drink during this period.