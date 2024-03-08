Video: World’s first 3D-printed mosque opens in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah: In a groundbreaking move, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) recently opened the world’s first mosque built using 3D printing technology within the Al-Jawhara suburb project in Jeddah Governorate.

The mosque is named after the late businessman Abdulaziz Abdullah Sharbatly, and the construction of the mosque was an initiative of his wife and businesswoman, Wajanat Muhammad Abdel Wahed, as a tribute to his soul.

It was constructed on an area of 5,600 square meters and took six months using four printers produced by the Chinese company Guanli 3D printers, the world’s leading manufacturer of 3D printers.

In a statement, Wajanat emphasized, “As a Saudi businesswoman, I wanted to contribute to introducing this modern technology to the Kingdom, positioning it among the first countries to utilize it.”

🎥| افتتاح أول جامع في العالم يُبنى بتقنية الطباعة ثلاثية الأبعاد بجدة في #ضاحية_الجوهرة إحدى ضواحي #الوطنية_للإسكان باسم جامع السيد/ عبدالعزيز عبدالله شربتلي رحمه الله، على مساحة 5600 م2، كإهداء من زوجته @W_Abdulwahed رئيسة مجلس إدارة منظومة فرسان العقارية المنفّذة للمشروع. pic.twitter.com/WyEHpBX2wD — عدّاد جدة (@3adad) March 7, 2024

مع قرب شهر رمضان 🌙

رُفع الأذان للصلاة لأول مرة بجامع "عبدالعزيز عبدالله شربتلي" في #ضاحية_الجوهرة بجدة، والذي يُعد أول جامع في العالم يُبنى بتقنية الطباعة ثلاثية الأبعاد. pic.twitter.com/IfFi4sxjnG — Al-Jawhara Suburb | ضاحية الجوهرة (@AljawharaNHC) March 7, 2024

“The idea materialized into constructing a mosque dedicated to the memory of my late husband, subsequently becoming the world’s first mosque built with 3D printing technology.”

She commented, “This marks a significant milestone in technology and contemporary construction, signalling a move towards architectural innovation and global sustainable building practices.”

Wajanat pointed out that the mosque’s construction received private sector stimulus support, promoting modern construction through advanced technologies and industrial development.

“I dedicate the reward of building the first mosque in the world using 3D printing technology to my husband, Mr. Abdulaziz Abdullah Sharbatly. I ask God to grant him benefit to the Kingdom and enable him to become a leader in line with #Saudi_Vision_2030,” Wajanat wrote on X on Thursday, March 7.

أُهدي أجر وثواب بناء أول جامع في العالم بتقنية الطباعة ثلاثية الأبعاد إلى زوجي السيّد/ عبدالعزيز عبدالله شربتلي، أسأل الله أن يكتب نفعه للمملكة وتُصبح له الرّيادة تماشيًا مع #رؤية_السعودية_2030 pic.twitter.com/JMXP4DCbB5 — وجنات عبدالواحد (@W_Abdulwahed) March 7, 2024

3D printing technology creates tangible objects from 3D digital models obtained through scanners or computer programs, using successive layers to form the final shape.

3D printing technology in Saudi Arabia’s first mosque demonstrates future construction and architectural innovation, promoting local content and diversification, aligning with Vision 2030’s ambitious goals of non-oil production.

جانب من افتتاح #جامع_عبدالعزيز_عبدالله_شربتلي رحمه الله، الأول من نوعه على مستوى العالم، للمساهنة في تحقيق أهداف #رؤية_السعودية_2030 pic.twitter.com/GcOjvVPxur — وجنات عبدالواحد (@W_Abdulwahed) March 7, 2024

شُرّفت اليوم بافتتاح #جامع_عبدالعزيز_عبدالله_شربتلي رحمه الله، وسط حضور لافت، في #ضاحية_الجوهرة بجدّة، كأوّل جامع يُبنى بتقنية الطباعة ثلاثية الأبعاد. pic.twitter.com/oblbJB59R5 — وجنات عبدالواحد (@W_Abdulwahed) March 7, 2024