Watch: Saudi’s NEOM unveils ‘Gidori’ luxury golf resort

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s NEOM, the 500 billion dollar mega tourism project, has announced the development of Gidori, an exclusive private golf community on the breathtaking coastal hills of the Gulf of Aqaba.

The latest addition to NEOM, the regional development in northwest Saudi Arabia, boasts ambitious architecture that harmoniously blends with the natural landscape.

Also Read Did first Saudi humanoid male robot harass female reporter?

Gidori hosts luxury hospitality, premium residences, and a range of sports and leisure amenities that offer an unmatched living experience.

Located along the Gulf of Aqaba coastline, Gidori combines world-class golf and active leisure, encapsulated in an ultra-modern community for guests and residents.

Watch the video here

Introducing Gidori, an exclusive private golfing destination set amidst the Gulf of Aqaba’s coastal hills.

Combining world-class golf and active leisure, Gidori is an ultra-modern community for guests and residents.#Gidori #NEOM pic.twitter.com/DOBnbAl9fV — NEOM (@NEOM) March 6, 2024

The progressive architectural centerpiece is a beach-front complex featuring 190 luxury sea-view apartments, dining experiences, retail stores, and garden spaces, rising from the coastal landscape.

Gidori’s 18-hole championship golf course, featuring innovative design, stunning coastal views, and advanced technology, challenges golfers of all levels.

سيستضيف ملعب الجولف عالميّ الطراز في قيدوري، المكوّن من 18 حفرة، منافسات الجولف من جميع المستويات، إلى جانب تميّزه بتصميم مبتكر وإطلالاتٍ ساحليّة رائعة وتقنيات متقدّمة.#قيدوري #نيوم pic.twitter.com/bnoSHp267t — NEOM (@NEOM) March 6, 2024

The clubhouse will offer sophisticated hospitality, while the golf academy will provide expert advice and coaching, serving both traditional and e-sports players.

A limited series of 200 private villas and homes, each individually designed and highly desirable, are situated along the golf course.

Visitors to Gidori can also stay in the 80-room boutique luxury hotel, which provides a variety of uniquely designed rooms and distinctive contemporary suites.

The hotel includes restaurants and lounges, a well-being spa, a gym, multiple swimming pools, and an exclusive theatre for curated entertainment.

Located along the enchanting Gulf of Aqaba coastline, Gidori effortlessly combines world-class golf and active leisure in an ultra-modern community for guests and residents.#Gidori #NEOM pic.twitter.com/XC9ObvgyMl — NEOM (@NEOM) March 6, 2024

Gidori’s surroundings are perfect for outdoor activities such as hiking, on and off-road cycling, and scenic walks.

The beach club will offer relaxed hospitality and entertainment, with an extensive selection of water sports for all ages and experiences.

The revealing of Gidori follows the recent announcements of Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, Utamo, Norlana, Aquellum, Zardun, Elanan, and Xaynor which are sustainable tourism destinations within the Gulf of Aqaba, all interlaced by NEOM’s commitment to sustainable development.