Watch: Meet Sama 2.0, world’s first-ever AI digital human cabin crew

In a groundbreaking move, Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, recently unveiled Sama 2.0, the world’s first-ever artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital human cabin crew at ITB Berlin 2024.

This development marks Qatar Airways as the pioneer in utilizing artificial intelligence to enhance passenger experiences with personalized travel solutions.

Sama, meaning ‘sky’ in Arabic, comes with a backstory of a childhood in Doha and specialized training as a flight attendant for Qatar Airways.

Using AI for conversational interaction, she continuously learns and develops to enhance responses through passenger interactions with visitors and media.

Meet Sama, the world's first AI digital human cabin crew.

Say "Hi" to the future of AI travel with us.https://t.co/x1MsO1CwJi#QatarAirways#GoingPlacesTogether pic.twitter.com/N2YYfAQoX7 — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) March 5, 2024

Sama 2.0 is ready to answer questions in real time such as Qatar Airways FAQs, destinations, support tips and more, and will be accessible through QVerse, Qatar Airways’ immersive digital platform, as well as through the Qatar Airways app.

Qatar Airways and UneeQ have partnered to create Sama, an AI-powered digital travel experience, aiming to redefine air travel with personalized and functional service interactions.

“This is a monumental point in spearheading the successful synergy between technology and human connection – not only for Qatar Airways, but also for the industry at large,” Qatar Airways Vice President Marketing, Babar Rahman, said in a statement.

UneeQ’s CEO, Danny Tomsett, praised Sama for blending technology with empathy, highlighting her as a testament to AI’s potential for personalized, engaging interactions.