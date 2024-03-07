Watch: Saudi developer launches ‘Trump signature villas’ in Oman

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s real estate developer Dar Global has unveiled Trump Signature Villas at AIDA, one of Oman’s most expansive urban developments.

This significant launch follows the strategic collaboration between Dar Global and The Trump Organization to develop a signature Trump community within AIDA.

The Trump Villas, upon completion, will be a premier destination, showcasing exceptional luxuries that will elevate the ultimate lifestyle.

It features luxurious villas designed to embody the opulence and exclusivity that the Trump name represents.

The villas, spanning over 130 meters, will feature sea views and range from three to seven bedrooms, starting at 1,345 square feet.

Phase one of the Trump villas project is set to be completed this year, with the development expected to be completed by 2026.

The first phase of this collection has a combined value of 200 million dollars.

The Trump Villas, situated within Trump International Golf Club Oman, are a luxurious enclave crafted by renowned global luxury experts.

Residents of distinguished homes will have elite membership in Trump International Golf Club Oman, access to a state-of-the-art clubhouse, expansive parks, and a Trump-branded golf cart.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organisation, said: “In collaboration with Dar Global, at AIDA, we’ve discovered an incredible location in the heart of Muscat, Oman, offering breathtaking sea views.

“Together, we are setting a new standard for luxury living with the finest residential villas anywhere in the world.

“Every facet of the residences has been meticulously designed with unwavering precision, which will undoubtedly deliver an unparalleled standard of sophisticated living.”

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said, “The launch of Trump Signature Villas aligns seamlessly with our ambition to provide a life of exclusivity to our global clientele, enhancing the allure of AIDA and extending our impact beyond projects to shaping entire communities.”