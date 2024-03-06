Ramzan 2024: Oman announces reduced work hours

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman on Wednesday, March 6, announced reduced working hours for public and private sector employees during the holy month of Ramzan 1445 AH/2024.

Taking to X, the Oman’s Ministry of Labour (MoL) said, “In public sector, the official work hours will be from 9am to 2 pm.”

The unit head can set attendance and leave hours according to scheduled work hours, based on specific timeframes.

From 7 am until 12 pm

From 8 am until 1 pm

From 9 am until 2 pm

From 10 am until 3 pm

Unit head can allow remote work for employees with suitable jobs, but must ensure 50 percent of total employees attend their workplaces.

The maximum working hours for employees in private sector establishments are 6 hours per day or 30 hours per week.

بمناسبة قرب حلول #شهر_رمضان المبارك لعام ١٤٤٥ هـ فقد تقرر أن يكون الدوام الرسمي للموظفين في وحدات الجهاز الإداري للدولة المدنية ومنشآت القطاع الخاص خلال شهر رمضان المبارك على النحو الآتي🔻#وزارة_العمل pic.twitter.com/KqHWLuIAVs — وزارة العمل -سلطنة عُمان (@Labour_OMAN) March 6, 2024

This year, Ramzan is expected to start in the Oman on Monday, March 11. However, the exact date of the start of Ramzan will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.