Ramzan 2024: First flight of Umrah pilgrims lands in Jeddah

Jeddah: The first flight of pilgrims arrived at King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to perform Umrah during the current holy month of Ramzan 1445 AH-2024.

On Tuesday, March 12, the authorities completed their entry procedures smoothly and conveniently, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read Saudi Arabia allocates entry, exit gates at Grand Mosque during Ramzan

جوازات مطار الملك عبدالعزيز تستقبل أولى رحلات ضيوف الرحمن القادمين للعمرة خلال شهر #رمضان المبارك.https://t.co/t3Ktsr8p3P#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/g10vEeNaxo — واس العام (@SPAregions) March 12, 2024

The Saudi General Directorate of Passports is ready to welcome overseas pilgrims to Umrah by providing qualified personnel and modern technical devices at ports.

It noted the importance of adhering to the regulations and instructions when arriving to perform Umrah until departure.

Ramzan is usually the peak season for Umrah.

After Umrah, many pilgrims would visit Madinah to offer prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque and explore other Islamic landmarks in the city.