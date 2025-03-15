Ramzan 2025: Must-try trending iftar menus in Hyderabad

Being a foodie’s paradise, Hyderabad takes iftar to another level every Ramzan. This year is no different, with the city’s food scene coming alive with restaurants offering specially curated iftar menus that include everything from traditional Hyderabadi flavours to fusion spreads. Whether you are craving hearty kebabs or refreshing Middle Eastern delicacies, the city is offering exclusive iftar experiences this year.

Siasat.com has rounded up the most trending iftar menus in Hyderabad that deserve a spot in your must-try list for Ramzan 2025.

Best Iftar Spots In Hyderabad

1. Kebapci

First up, Kebapci is the most-talked about in this Ramzan for its Unlimited Turkish Iftar. The lavish spread brings the authentic flavours of Turkey to your table, making it a must-try this season. The feast includes Lentil Soups, freshly baked Turkish breads, marmalades, spreads, Mezze, kebabs, cheese platters and much more.

Price- Rs. 1299 per person

2. Tosh-e-Daan

Tosh-e-Daan is trending for its Ramzan Special Iftar menu packed with rich, festive flavours. The menu is truly a meat lover’s paradise with dishes like Lahore Mutton Nihari, Talawa Ghosht, Irani Mutton Haleem, Murgh Arabian Chops, Kheema Aloo Hara Masala and much more. They are also offering an Iftar Box, priced at Rs. 500, which includes Haleem, Lukhmi and more.

Price- Iftar dishes starts at Rs. 415

3. Zouq

For those looking to break their fast with Middle Eastern Cuisine, Zouq’s Iftar Buffet is the right choice. The spread brings together Lebanese and Turkish flavours like Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Fatayer, Falafel, kebabs, shawarma, baklava, Kunafa and more.

Price- Rs. 799 for adults and Rs. 399 for kids

4. Etsi Cafe

Etsi Cafe is another name that has been making rounds this Ramzan for its exceptional Iftar platter. The platter includes 6 savoury items and 6 desserts, making it perfect for 2-3 people. Crunchy chicken sliders, Tadkewaale Dahi Wade, Spinach and Cheese Fatayer and Croissant with Pistachio Magnum are must-try on this platter.

Price- Rs. 995

5. Grano Cafe

Lastly, Grano Cafe is offering an expansive menu for iftar this year with mouthwatering dishes like Mutton Haleem, Stuffed Chicken Rolls, Burmese Parcels, Gunpowder Chicken and much more to look forward to. ‘

Price- Rs. 1699