Watch: Moon sighted, Ramzan in India to begin on March 12

Ramzan began in Saudi Arabia as the crescent moon was sighted yesterday. However, it was not sighted in New Zealand today

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th March 2024 7:59 pm IST
ramzan in india
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Ramzan in India will begin on March 12 as the moon was sighted today.

Earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majli-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon sighting committee, began its monthly meeting in Hyderabad to determine the start date of Ramzan in India.

The committee had requested that whoever sees the moon promptly inform the committee via the specified phone numbers: 9866112393, 9849879426, 9000008138, or 24603597.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Ramzan crescent moon not sighted in New Zealand, India awaits dusk

Meanwhile, today, Ramzan began in Saudi Arabia as the crescent moon was sighted yesterday. However, it was not sighted in New Zealand today.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th March 2024 7:59 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button