Watch: Moon sighted, Ramzan in India to begin on March 12

Hyderabad: Ramzan in India will begin on March 12 as the moon was sighted today.

Earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majli-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon sighting committee, began its monthly meeting in Hyderabad to determine the start date of Ramzan in India.

The committee had requested that whoever sees the moon promptly inform the committee via the specified phone numbers: 9866112393, 9849879426, 9000008138, or 24603597.

Meanwhile, today, Ramzan began in Saudi Arabia as the crescent moon was sighted yesterday. However, it was not sighted in New Zealand today.