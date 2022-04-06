Ramzan: Over 500k litres of Zamzam water distributed daily at the Grand Mosque

Riyadh: Over half a million litres of Zamzam water is distributed daily in the Grand Mosque in Makkah to the fasting worshippers by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Monday.

The Director of the Zamzam Watering Department, Abdul Rahman Al-Zahrani, said that more than half a million litres of Zamzam water had been secured for watering those fasting in the Grand Mosque.

160,000 bottles of Zamzam water distributed in Prophet’s Mosque

In the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, 160,000 Zamzam water bottles were distributed throughout the courtyard. A further 14,000 cylinder containers were spread through eight filing stations to provide ease of access, and 1,200 water drinking fountains were placed throughout the courtyard.

Within the courtyards of the two holy mosques, Zamzam water dispensing stations and fountains are maintained for visitors throughout the year. Water is supplied in coolers that are cleaned and refilled daily.

On April 3, 2022, General Presidency for the two holy mosques announced that 100 random samples were taken daily from the Zamzam water throughout the month of Ramzan for microbiological and chemical analysis to ensure the quality and safety of the water.

This is conducted through a special laboratory located on the roof of Masjid Al Haram to carry out the task of examining Zamzam water daily throughout the holy month.

About Zamzam water

The Zamzam well is located in Makkah al-Mukarramh, 21 meters east of Kaaba. It has an ancient history dating back thousands of years. Being 30 meters deep, it holds a high spiritual value for Muslims who drink it, based on the hadiths of the Prophet saying that “Zamzam water is for what he drank.”