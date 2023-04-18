Ramzan shopping: Hyderabad police teams deployed to nab pickpocketers

Hyderabad: In view of the huge rush in the markets and anticipating thefts by pocket-picking gangs and habitual offenders the South Zone police deployed crime teams.

The CCS crime teams along with crime team personnel drafted from different police stations in the south zone are deployed at Charminar, Pathergatti, Madina Building, Laad Bazaar, Doodh Bowli, Gulzar Houz etc.

Mobile phone thefts, gold chain thefts and pocket picking are common crimes reported in the market during Ramzan shopping.

To foil the attempts the police deploying mufti policemen including women cops in the markets.

The police monitoring the activity in markets from command and control centre.

“Public address systems are used to warn people about criminal gangs and keep their belongings safely. Huge crowds attracts the property offenders who try to make most of the opportunity. We are watchful and ready to nab them,” said an official of south zone police.