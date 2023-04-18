Shab-e-Qadr, Jummat ul Vida, Eid: Hyderabad police up security vigil

Hyderabad: Tight security arrangements are made in the city by the police in view of important religious events of the Muslim calendar.

On Tuesday night the Shab e Qadr will be observed, followed by Jumat ul Vida (the last Friday of Ramzan) and weekend the Eid ul Fitr festival.

Large congregations are witnessed in the city mosques in all three events and the city police are not taking any chances in view of recent communal violence in the various States in the country during Sree Rama Navami and Hanuman Jayanthi.

The higher-ups of Telangana police directed the police to be watchful during the next week to prevent any nefarious designs of unsocial elements from disturbing peace in the city. The police fear some mischief mongers might try to exploit huge gatherings to instigate trouble.

The city police as a confidence-building measure along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) is conducting area domination marches in the old city. The march helps the police gain familiarization with the area topography to instantly respond actively in emergency situations.

The police planned all bandobast for Shab e Qadr, Jummat ul Vida and Eid prayers.

A high vigil will be maintained and additional forces deployed for the bandobast in all communally sensitive places of Hyderabad city. Similar security arrangements are planned in all communally sensitive places in Telangana.