Know Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in Telangana

Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Fitr which falls on the first of Shawwal is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide and like in most parts of the world, the Telangana government has announced holidays for the celebrations.

As per the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023, the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in Telangana will be observed on April 22 and 23. Both holidays have been listed under ‘General Holidays’. April 22 has been declared a holiday due to Eid-ul-Fitr, while April 23 is a holiday for the ‘following day of Ramzan’.

Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in Telangana are declared based on assumption

It is important to note that the holiday dates in Telangana are based on the assumption that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday. However, the celebration of the festival is purely based on the sighting of the Moon.

In Hyderabad, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of Ramzan to declare when Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated. Their decision is based on the sighting of the crescent.

India may celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with Saudi Arabia

Usually, Eid is celebrated in India a day after it is celebrated in the Middle East. However, this year, there is a possibility of India celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries.

According to various reports, including one released by the British government, it may be nearly impossible to sight the crescent in the Middle East even by using a telescope on Thursday. If the prediction becomes true, Middle Eastern countries will celebrate Eid on Saturday. In India, if the crescent is sighted on Friday, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday.

Irrespective of when Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in India, Telangana has already declared two holidays on April 22 and 23. Incidentally, the second holiday falls on a Sunday.