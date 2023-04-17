Possibility of India celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with Saudi Arabia? Here’s why

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor all over the world including India and Saudi Arabia. In 2023, there is a possibility of India celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with Saudi Arabia.

According to the International Astronomy Centre, the crescent of the month of Shawwal is nearly impossible to be sighted with the naked eye or a telescope on Thursday in most Middle East countries. Even the British government’s report suggests that no sightings of the crescent are likely from the Middle East, North Africa, and the United Kingdom on Thursday.

Based on these reports, it can be said that the Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries is likely to be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

On the other hand, in India, there are possibilities of celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr either on Saturday or Sunday. However, if the crescent is sighted on Friday, then Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday.

This means that if the predictions of the International Astronomy Centre and the British government become true and the crescent is sighted in India on Friday, then there is a possibility of India and Saudi Arabia celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on the same day.

It is important to note that the sighting of the crescent is essential to determine the date of Eid-ul-Fitr. Therefore, nothing is final, and it all depends on the sighting of the crescent. However, the possibility of India celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with Saudi Arabia cannot be ruled out.