In a first, British govt issues guidance on Eid Al-Fitr 2023 marking

For the first time in its history, the British government has issued guidance for the sighting of the moon for the marking of Eid Al-Fitr, and has concluded that it cannot be before next Saturday, April 22.

The British government in its guidance states that for those observers in the Middle East, North Africa and the United Kingdom (UK), easy sightings of the crescent moon should be possible with the naked eye on Friday, April 21, Saturday, April 22, and Sunday April 23.

Here is the British government’s detailed breakdown of the arrival of the new crescent moon visibility

Thursday, April 20, 2023

The actual arrival of the new moon will take place on Thursday, April 20, but viewing with telescopes will only be possible from northeastern Canada and northern parts of South America.

Optical aids may be needed to find the crescent moon from the southern Caribbean region, north-eastern parts of North America, north western parts of South America and southern Polynesia.

Photo: astro.ukho.gov.uk/

Naked-eye sightings under excellent conditions are possible from the northern Caribbean region, Central America and southern and western parts of North America. Easy sightings are possible from northern Polynesia including the Hawaiian Islands and some of the Aleutian Islands.

Friday April 21, 2023

A telescopic sighting of the crescent moon with small, conventional amateur-sized telescopes will be possible from northern New Zealand and south-easternmost parts of Australia.

Optical aids may be needed to find the crescent moon from south-eastern Australia and southernmost parts of South America.

Naked-eye sightings under excellent conditions are possible from central parts of Australia and southernmost parts of South America.

The rest of the world should be able to make easy sightings of the crescent moon. Easy sightings with the naked eye should be possible from the Middle East, North Africa and the United Kingdom in particular.

Saturday April 22, 2023

The crescent moon should be easily visible on a global basis with the possible exception of Antarctica. Easy sightings with the naked eye should be possible from the Middle East, North Africa and the United Kingdom in particular.