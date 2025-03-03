Ramzan special: Must-try Haleem spots in Hyderabad (2025 edition)

While Ramzan in Hyderabad is all about spirituality and worship, one cannot deny that it is also synonymous with Haleem. Every lane and street of the city comes alive with the aroma of this slow-cooked, velvety goodness. From no-frills eateries to luxury fine-dining restaurants, every F&B business in Hyderabad gets into an unspoken competition to serve the most flavorful and authentic haleem. Some stick to their time-honoured preparation methods while others experiment with contemporary flavours.

While we are spoiled for choices, it can also be overwhelming to decide where to find the absolute best. So, to make your Ramzan food trail easier, Siasat.com has rounded up the must-visit spots serving the best haleem in Hyderabad this year. From the ever-popular Pista House to some lesser-known spots, here is where you should be indulging.

Best Haleem Spots In Hyderabad 2025

1. Sarvi Restaurant

Sarvi kickstarted the haleem season of Ramzan 2025, so it is only fair to have them on our list. This year, they have continued with special Irani Haleem which is loaded with chicken 65, boiled egg, cashew nuts and copious amounts of cream.

Location: Masab Tank, Banjara Hills, Madhapur and Secunderabad

2. Hotel City Diamond

Hotel City Diamond has built a huge fan base over the years and for good reason too. Known for its thick, creamy consistency and generous use of pure ghee, this haleem has just the right blend of blend spices and is slow cooked in a traditional bhatti.

Location- Mehdipatnam

3. Peshawar

For people who do like their haleem without any special toppings, Peshawar is the place to go. It has been impressing Hyderabadis with its simple yet flavourful haleem for years now.

Location- Lakdikapul and Malakpet

4. Pista House

Any list talking about haleem cannot be complete without the most-loved Pista House. Just like every year, Pista House continues to set the benchmark with its meaty, thick, rich and well-spiced haleem.

Location- Multiple branches across Hyderabad

5. Mandar Restaurant

Mandar is a true hidden gem for haleem lovers. Cooked using traditional techniques, it has developed a cult following among those who prefer a more rustic, home-style taste.

Location- Tolichowki

6. Cafe 555

Famous for its fusion haleem, Cafe 555 takes indulgence to the next level with different toppings like chicken 65, nalli ghosht, talawa ghosht, boiled egg or cream.

Location- Masab Tank

7. Subhan Bakery

While it is known for its legendary Osmania biscuits, Subhan Bakery set foot in the haleem business a couple years back and instantly won the hearts of Hyderabadis.

Location- Nampally and Attapur

8. Shah Ghouse

A household name in Hyderabad, Shah Ghouse ‘s haleem is a crowd favourite, loved for its rich, meaty taste, bold flavours and velvety consistency.

Location- Lakdikapul, Tolichowki, Gachibowli and Shah Ali Banda

9. Grill 9

Grill 9 rose to fame with its Bahubali Haleem which includes 3 plates of haleem, boiled eggs, chicken 65, pathar ka ghosht, nalli, fried onions, cashews, almonds and cream.

Location- Secunderabad

10. Shadab Hotel

Located in the heart of Old City, Shadab Hotel sits as a top contender in Hyderabad every Ramzan. Their use of high-quality ingredients and traditional cooking style, easily makes it a favourite.

Location- Ghansi Bazaar

What is your go-to spot for Haleem in Ramzan? Comment down below.