Rana Daggubati saves Prabhas at San Diego Comic Con

Hyderabad: Rana Daggubati came to the aid of his dear friend, Prabhas, in a heartwarming display of camaraderie and friendship during a recent media event at San Diego Comic-Con, where the entire Project K team was present, and Rana was also seen accompanying the team. The two actors, who played the iconic Baahubali characters Bhallaladeva (Rana) and Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas), not only portrayed brotherhood on-screen but also forged a deep friendship in real life.

The entire team of an upcoming project, including Prabhas, was bombarded with questions at the recent San Diego Comic-Con event. As the Q&A session progressed, it became clear that Prabhas was nervous in front of the media, hesitating to answer a specific question. Rana, who is known for his spontaneity, sensed his friend’s discomfort and stepped in to assist.

Rana graciously offered to answer the question on Prabhas’ behalf, emphasizing that the characters they portrayed in the epic Baahubali saga were like brothers. Rana playfully mentioned, “What’s the difference if Bala (Bhallaladeva) answers the question or Bahu (Baahubali) answers it? We’re brothers after all.”

Their friendship, which blossomed during the filming of the blockbuster Baahubali franchise, is proof of the power of friendship in the film industry. Rana and Prabhas’ friendship and support for each other extend beyond the screen.

This endearing moment at the media event moved fans all over the world, illustrating the real-life bond shared by these two talented actors. Their friendship, both on and off screen, continues to inspire and enchant millions of fans worldwide.

Fans are eager to see more heartwarming moments between these two stars as they continue to support and uplift one another throughout their careers.