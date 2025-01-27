Rana Daggubati’s food store in Banjara Hills is Ram Charan’s fam’s new fav spot

Hyderabad: Celebrities stepping into businesses outside of films is becoming increasingly common, and food ventures are the latest trend. Tollywood star Rana Daggubati has joined this movement with the launch of FoodStories, a premium gourmet grocery store in Hyderabad.

FoodStories: A Culinary Destination

Located in Banjara Hills, FoodStories opened on January 6, 2025, offering a wide range of fresh and high-quality food products. Co-founded by Rana and his wife Miheeka Bajaj, the store brings the finest global and local produce to Hyderabad. With a beautifully designed space and a café serving delicious dishes, FoodStories is more than just a grocery store—it’s an experience for food enthusiasts.

Upasana and Klin Kaara’s Visit

The store became a hot topic on Republic Day when Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela, visited with their daughter Klin Kaara. Upasana shared a picture on Instagram, thanking Rana, Miheeka, and the store staff for their hospitality.

The post went viral, especially since it included Klin Kaara. Her face, however, remained hidden, as Ram Charan has said he will reveal her face only when she calls him “Daddy.” Fans are eagerly waiting for this precious moment.

Rana Daggubati’s venture into the food industry highlights the growing trend of celebrities exploring entrepreneurial opportunities beyond acting. With its focus on quality and innovation, FoodStories is quickly becoming a favorite destination in Hyderabad.