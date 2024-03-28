Ranbir, Alia’s new bungalow: Price of most expensive celeb home

Mumbai: Bollywood power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are gearing up to move into their dream house, Krishna Raj Bungalow, nestled in the heart of Mumbai’s Bandra area soon.

The luxurious Krishna Raj Bungalow, located in Pali Hill, has been undergoing renovation and construction for over three years now. Ranbir and Alia have been frequently spotted outside the bungalow, overseeing the progress of the construction work.

On Wednesday, the family paid a visit to the construction site to assess the status of the bungalow. Photos from the site showed Ranbir accompanied by Alia Bhatt and his mother, Neetu Kapoor.

Everything About Ranbir Kapoor’s Krishna Raj Bungalow

Originally purchased by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in 1980, the bungalow was named Krishna Raj in honour of Rishi’s parents, Raj and Krishna Kapoor. However, a few years ago, the decision was made to demolish the bungalow and replace it with a high-rise building.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, the entire bungalow project is estimated to cost around Rs. 250 crore, making it one of Mumbai’s most expensive bungalows, alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa. It’s speculated that Krishna Raj Bungalow will be a multi-storeyed residence, with one floor specifically designated for Neetu Kapoor’s use.

Currently, Alia and Ranbir are residing in an apartment in Bandra. Ranbir has been living in this house for several years, and Alia joined him after the couple decided to live together. The couple tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter in the same apartment.