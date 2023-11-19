Ranbir Kapoor asks Rashmika Mandanna to choose between him and Vijay Deverakonda (Video)

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are making waves as short clips from their upcoming film “Animal” are doing rounds on social media platforms. Fans are excited to watch Ranbir’s new avatar and are praising the onscreen chemistry of Ranbir and Rashmika.

The team of the Animal movie is trending everywhere nowadays and they recently appeared on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s chat show named ‘Unstoppable with BNK2’ . The team members of the film revealed on the show about the film and it seems that fans would love the film.

Ranbir, Rashmika and Sandeep Vanga entertained the audiences and the host might be happy after inviting them to the show. During the show, Ranbir asked Balakrishna to ask Rashmika to choose between Vijay Deverakonda and him. The clip is going viral now and people love the camaraderie Rashmika and Ranbir share with each other.

Balakrisha actually showed posters of two Sandeep Reddy Vanga movies -Arjun Reddy and Animal and asked Rashmika to choose one of these films. Ranbir interfered with the host to pull Rashmika’s leg and told the host to ask his co-star to choose between Vijay Deverakonda and him as actors. Both the team members enjoyed the chat show and its clips are going viral now.

For the unversed, Rashmika and Vijay are rumoured to be dating each other and shared screen space in various movies. The duo always make headlines because of their rumoured relationship and are often asked about the status of their relationship. However, neither Vijay nor Rashmika officially confirmed their relationship yet.

Animal film is set to hit the theaters on 1st of December. The trailer of this most anticipated film was recently launched on Bruj Khalifa in presence of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri among others.