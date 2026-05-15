Ranbir Kapoor buys land in Ayodhya ahead of Ramayana release

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Indian epic ‘Ramayana’, has purchased a land parcel in Ayodhya. The actor has bought the property valued at INR 3.31 crore, for a total area of 2,134 sq. ft.

Ranbir Kapoor’s purchase follows recent high-value investments in Ayodhya by prominent individuals signalling growing confidence in Ayodhya’s emerging real estate and tourism ecosystem.

Talking about his investment, Ranbir said in a statement, “I believe Ayodhya has chosen me, and I have just answered this calling. Ayodhya is deep rooted in our history and is a critical part of our cultural fabric. This land at The Sarayu became my gateway to ensuring this becomes a part of my legacy for my family”.

The land purchase is part of The Sarayu, a 75-acre landmark plotted development in Ayodhya on the banks of the river Sarayu, featuring 35+ curated lifestyle amenities, and a 5-acre fully vegetarian luxury hotel. The project blends timeless spiritual heritage with world-class infrastructure, clear titles, and a thoughtfully planned ecosystem.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir has ‘Love & War’ co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, and ‘Ramayana’ in the pipeline. ‘Ramayana’ is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi cast as Sita and Yash reported to play Ravana. Sunny Deol is associated with the role of Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey has been linked to Lakshman. The project is mounted on a large scale and is planned as a multi-part cinematic adaptation of the epic.

The music is being composed by A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, marking a cross-industry collaboration. The film’s visual effects are being handled by international VFX studios, including DNEG, known for work on major Hollywood productions. Production involves extensive use of green screen, motion capture, and large-scale set design to recreate mythological settings.

The film is backed by major production houses and is positioned as a high-budget project aimed at both domestic and global audiences, with emphasis on technical scale, casting, and visual presentation.